Genoa – “Genoa, near its sea, will also have a mural dedicated to the 150 years of Italian immigration to Brazil“. This was announced by the deputy mayor of Genoa Pietro Piciocchi this morning during the inauguration ceremony of the mural in Santos, a city with which Genoa has been officially linked since yesterday by a pact of friendship and collaboration.

At the inauguration, in the presence of the mayor Rogerio Santos and the local authorities, also the president of the Foundation of the National Museum of Emigration – Mei Paolo Masini. Mayor Santos announced that the street of the mural will be named after Genoa: Boulevard Genova it will therefore welcome the cruise passengers who arrive (around 250,000 per year) during the tourist season, in the first port in the southern hemisphere of the world.

The mural, in addition to remembering the epic story of the Italians who emigrated to Brazil, immortalizes the union between the cities of Santos and Genoa, which have also entered into a collaboration to become world capitals of migration, promoting roots tourism. The artistic mural inaugurated in the Brazilian city portrays the journey of emigrants from Genoa to overseas, with the Lantern in the foreground.

The work, carried out in the historic center of Santos as part of an urban regeneration project on the seafront, is entitled “Um Mar de Esperança”. The narrative of the mural develops around a figure of a woman who observes her ship as she sails from Genoa towards Santos. At the center of the mural, the symbolic objects for the emigrants, suitcases and coffee pots. In the left quadrant of the mural, the arrival in the Brazilian city. The curatorship and creation of the work was followed by the Italian Giulia Lavinia Lupograduated in media languages ​​and currently collaborates with the Italian consulate.