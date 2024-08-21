Genoa – Measuring the intensity of noise produced by commercial ships. With this aim, a buoy was installed in the port of Genoa to monitor the underwater noise produced by ships in transit.

The initiative is part of the “Life-Piaquo” projectin collaboration with the maritime directorate of Genoa of the Italian Coast Guard and the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea.

The purpose of the measurements is to characterize the noise produced by a large number of commercial ships and collect data. The presence of the buoy allows shipowners to collect important information on the current performance of their ships and advance knowledge in this field.

“Since there are currently no mandatory rules, requirements and prescriptions in force regarding this type of emissions – we read in a note – these voluntary initiatives demonstrate the attention towards environmental issues and the willingness of all parties to cooperate to increase knowledge and jointly develop future actions on strong, commonly agreed foundations.”