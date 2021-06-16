Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused a protocol meeting with the Swiss authorities. Writes about this edition of the Tribune de Genève with reference to the mayor of Geneva, Frederic Perle.

According to her, the leadership of the canton was preparing for the meeting, which was to take place during the summit of the United States and Russia on June 16. Nevertheless, Geneva will still fulfill the wishes of the Russian delegation.

Putin’s meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden will begin at 13:35 local time (14:35 Moscow time). Before it began, politicians will be photographed with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. At 15:55 Moscow time, an extended meeting of Biden and Putin with the participation of delegations will begin, and at 17:40 Moscow time its second round will take place.

The place of the summit is guarded by the military. In addition, Oerlikon GDF-005 anti-aircraft guns, automatic computerized weapons designed for short-range air defense, were deployed there.

