As if more arguments were needed for the strategic sectors of US national security, the trial against Calderon’s Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, is placing the Mexican system/regime/State in the dock, in a An event similar to the prosecution of the Mexican Government that took place in 1985 for the murder of the people of the DEA Enrique Camarena Salazar.

Almost naturally, the trial against García Luna is exposing the previous complicities of the Mexican security structure with the entire network of organized crime interests and will inevitably suffer soon from a more authoritarian and unidirectional rethinking of the United States Government against the Politics and structure of the Mexican security apparatus.

The cases of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán Loera and García Luna clearly show the real dimension of the White House’s anti-narcotics security strategy: not to destroy drug structures or stop drug smuggling, but to avoid extreme personal cases and try to return control of the drug trafficking process to the US offices that regulate drugs on American streets.

The White House anti-narcotics strategy was defined by President Barack Obama in 2011 with his program against transnational criminal organizations, that is, drug cartels that are operating with impunity within the United States to control drug smuggling, its distribution in the 50 American States and above all the sale in the streets. Obama established the political discourse of blaming the cartels in their countries of origin –Mexico and Colombia, above all– and decreeing the United States as a victim of South American evil, but basically forcing the governments of those countries by destroying the local cartels, but without touching the cells of these organizations installed –according to the DEA– in 40 of the 50 US states.

What the cases of El Chapo and García Luna are demonstrating is much more serious than the mere identification of two characters who exhaust judicial prosecutions, but who reveal criminal structures operating with relative autonomy and who are the ones who manage trafficking at ground level. , the distribution, sale and circulation of the drug and its economic benefits.

In this sense, the trial against García Luna is a matter of exclusive interest to the DEA and has no intention of dismantling the impressive network of the Sinaloa Cartel cell in the United States or of interrupting or diminishing the trafficking of hard drugs. among them fentanyl, which has already killed more than 200,000 overdoses in two years.

The preliminary arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, son of El Chapo and in charge of the department of production and smuggling of fentanyl to the United States, seems to have taken place in limbo: Mexico did not have arrest warrants against the capo and the United States government is taking time to to request his extradition, which is leaving the worrying sign that Ovidio was arrested in a circumstantial operation and may be released due to lack of legal requirements.

El Chapo Guzmán was accused of smuggling cocaine and fentanyl to the United States and García Luna is being tried for allegedly collaborating with the Sinaloa Cartel in drug trafficking to the United States, but as an official and former official, the former Calderon Secretary of Public Security maintained institutional relations with the entire structure of the Intelligence Community of the United States, the 17 offices in charge of national security policies of the White House.

The bosses, the officials of both countries involved in the rise of organized crime structures, and the rulers have been surpassed by the transnational structure of drug trafficking. Until now, there is no information that the United States Government has initiated an internal investigation process to detect what type of intelligence information was delivered to all Mexican officials in the period 1992-2020 and that it could have leaked to the cartels. of organized crime.

In this sense, the power of criminal cartels corresponds to the political power of officials.

Policy for dummies: Politics devours itself.

