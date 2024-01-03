Since the escalation of the conflict, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have dropped more than 45 thousand rockets and bombs on the Gaza Strip, weighing over 65 thousand tons. The press service of the enclave government announced this on January 3.

“Israeli aircraft dropped more than 45,000 rockets and huge bombs on the Gaza Strip during the genocidal war, some of which contained 2,000 pounds of explosives,” the statement said.

It is noted that the weight of the explosives dropped on the Gaza Strip is over 65 thousand tons.

The day before, the Al Jazeera television channel, citing the enclave's Ministry of Health, reported that more than 22.1 thousand Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip. The number of victims reached 57,035 people. On the Israeli side, 1,139 people have been killed since October 7, including 173 IDF soldiers. 965 Israelis were wounded.

On December 31, the IDF announced the suspension of hostilities in one of the areas of the city of Rafah near the border with Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on December 30 that IDF military operations against the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip could last several more months. He stressed that the military campaign will continue until all of Israel's goals are achieved, including the return of all hostages.

On December 24, Ali Baraka, the head of Hamas' national relations department abroad, said that the Palestinian movement rejected any offer of a one- or two-week truce until there was an Israeli ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners for Palestinian prisoners on Hamas's terms.

On the same day, Netanyahu announced the deepening of operations in the Gaza Strip. According to him, this is the only way to return the kidnapped Israelis, as well as destroy the Palestinian movement and obtain guarantees that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.