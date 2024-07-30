In Gaza the latest plague is Polio

As in the biblical plagues of Egypt, in Gaza the bombs are not enough, the destruction of every square centimeter, the ten-month-long carnage of civilians, especially women and children, the hunger, the death of livestock, the sterilization of cultivated lands, the psychological devastation of those who survive that will leave an indelible mark on generations to come. NIt’s not enough to live in sewage and garbage; among insects whose bites, aided by the heat, trigger purulent ulcers; among continuous evacuations during which you are sure to lose something of the nothingness you possess, and perhaps even some of the handful of family members you have left. It is not enough to fall asleep without knowing if you will see the sunrise, and wake up without knowing if you will be able to make it to the sunset. Live or die.

Is there really a difference in the hell of Gaza? A Styx of blood flows in the obscene crack of the Strip. There, trapped like rats, over two million civilians seek refuge from the crossfire, which rains down from the sky and the ground. A maze of truncated streets, decayed buildings, dead ends, truncated natures, among which, for a few days, a new fearsome plague has been creeping in: polio. It was known that the health situation had worsened, however this is a further emergency with devastating consequences.; potentially can cause a higher number of deaths than the bombs. The Gaza Health Ministry reported this.

“Due to Israel’s devastating military offensive, a polio epidemic is spreading in the Strip,” adding that “immediate action is needed to put an end to the aggression and find radical solutions to the lack of clean water and personal hygiene, the destruction of water and sewage networks, and the removal of tons of garbage and solid waste.” In a subsequent statement on Telegram, calling the epidemic a “setback for global polio eradication programme”, he also said that the situation poses a threat not only to the health of Gaza residents but also to neighboring countries. A WHO spokesperson told Al Jazeera that “an immediate ceasefire is needed to ensure that vaccines reach children and prevent the virus from spreading.”

Al-Jazeera’s Gaza correspondent Hind Khoudary, reporting from Deir-al Balah, said, “This is just the beginning of the wave of diseases that the Gaza Strip will have to face. Palestinians are living in makeshift tents with no toilets, no access to water, no sanitation. Sewage is everywhere.” The solid waste management system has also collapsed. The latest report, issued in June by The United Nations Development Programme, said that “There is no access to major landfill sites and waste is piling up in over 140 temporary dumping sites, causing serious health and environmental risks. Since 7 October, nearly 1 million cases of acute respiratory infections, 575,000 cases of acute diarrhoea and over 100,000 cases of jaundice have been recorded”.

Doctors Without Borders’ Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care physician, said in an interview aired on Al Jazeera in early July that the presence of polio in wastewater is a ticking time bomb. “In this context, everyone should be vaccinated, not just children. In normal situations, when a polio case is identified, the person is isolated, they are made sure that no one else but the infected patient uses their toilet, and that no other people are in the immediate vicinity. Here in Gaza, it is impossible to implement even one of these simple precautions.”

Since early July, Gaza’s Ministry of Health, in coordination with UNICEF, has detected the “type 2 poliovirus component” in samples of sewage, wastewater “that collects and flows between the tents of displaced people.” Last week, the UN reported that in addition to the detection of the polio virus, there has been a widespread increase in cases of hepatitis A, dysentery and gastroenteritis. To prevent children from becoming infected, it has also pledged to send more than one million polio vaccines to Gaza for administration in the coming weeks.

Polio, which spreads primarily through the fecal-oral route, through the ingestion of contaminated water or food, and through saliva and droplets emitted by coughs and sneezes of sick individuals or healthy carriers, is a highly contagious virus that can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis. Thanks to massive vaccination campaigns around the world, polio cases have decreased by 99% since 1988.

And efforts to eradicate it everywhere are relentless. It is clear to many that only a ceasefire can avert the danger of the epidemic spreading and ensure that vaccines reach the entire population and health and humanitarian workers in the Strip. Without it, the virus will spread, especially among children under five, with catastrophic consequences. And while the children of Gaza are waiting for “life-saving support” to escape the scourge of Polio, and the humanitarian and health crisis worsens, the Israeli army, which has also verified and confirmed the presence of the virus, has announced that it will begin a polio vaccination campaign for its soldiers in Gaza.