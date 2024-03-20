Ask residents of the Gaza Strip about their experience of Ramadan and they will all tell you what it was like 'normally'.

“Normally we would perform the morning prayer together,” says 36-year-old Islam Alagha from Khan Younis. “Normally at the beginning of Ramadan, people visit each other, visit mosques, pray and spread love,” says Amjad al-Arabi (23) from Gaza City. “We bought lanterns, electric lights, decorations and drums, we were all together, the children were happy,” said 60-year-old Meyaser al-Arabi, a distant relative of Amjad al-Arabi, also from the capital.

Now, after almost half a year of devastating war, there is no room for communal prayer at all, people are not in their warm homes and decorations are scarce. But above all, it is unsafe everywhere in Gaza, and there is hardly any food. Almost the entire population was dependent on food aid to survive even before the fasting month. “People here have been fasting for months,” said deputy director Amjad Eleiwa of the emergency department of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to the BBC.

Due to continued Israeli bombing and the blocking of aid shipments, food insecurity in the Gaza Strip has reached “catastrophic” levels on the IPC scale, developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. About 1.1 million people go hungry every day; within a few months this will apply to all 2.3 million Gazans.

Especially in the north, starvation – which, according to EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell, among others, Israel is deliberately using as a weapon of war – has serious consequences. UNICEF, the UN children's rights agency, says many children in Gaza are suffering from “acute malnutrition.”

In the meantime, some food aid has started, by air and sea. For example, parcels containing rice, flour, legumes and vegetables arrived in North Gaza this week via a shipload from the NGO World Central Kitchen. But it's not nearly enough.

The acute lack of food obviously also has an impact on the festivities. There is little food for sale on the market, says Alagha, for example, and the prices are very high. “You can't prepare breakfast with your family. What there is to eat is not enough for everyone. We were used to having salads and sweets. But there is no sugar.”

Martyrs

But Ramadan is about more than just fasting. Meyaser al-Arabi especially misses the cheerful atmosphere, she says in the school building where she is sheltering. “My children wanted to decorate the classroom for Ramadan, but my sister-in-law said there is no reason for that because her children are martyrs.” Civilians killed by the Israeli offensive are called martyrs.

Displaced Palestinian Muhammad al-Durra from Gaza City hugs one of his children as they prepare for iftar, the meal that breaks the fast. Photo Haitham Imad/EPA

“The people had to welcome this month with martyrs, corpses and blood,” says Amjad al-Arabi in the school building where he also stays. “People are in pain, they are only concerned with survival and not with how they welcome the month of Ramadan.”

And praying, Amjad says, is not the same either. “Because of the war, there are no more mosques at all, most of them have been completely destroyed. There is also no electricity. We can only pray in the place where we are displaced.” In the words of his distant aunt Meyaser: “You have the feeling that Ramadan is not there at all.”

In Jerusalem, the month of fasting is also being experienced very differently this year due to the war in Gaza, in which at least 31,000 people have been killed, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Mohammed (27), who does not want his surname to be published in the newspaper, works in a kiosk at one of the entrance gates to the plateau where the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock are located, and where Muslims come to pray in large numbers during Ramadan. This Ramadan is especially sad due to the war in Gaza, he says, “but what can we do?”

Normally, the streets of Jerusalem's walled Old City are full of decorations and lanterns; now there is nothing. Many shops are closed.

In 1967, East Jerusalem, including the Old City, was occupied by Israel. Israel considers Jerusalem its 'indivisible capital' and claims to have annexed East Jerusalem – a claim that is not recognized according to the international consensus.

After Mecca and Medina, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem is the holiest site in Islam. The western wall of the plateau is the Wailing Wall, the most sacred place for Jews. The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is administered by Jordan, but Israel has control over who is allowed on the site.

Palestinian Muslims break their fast on the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque on March 16. Photo Mahmoud Illean/AP

Extremist Jewish groups have regularly sent groups to the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray there in recent years, against the consensus that this is only allowed for Muslims.

In addition, raids are regularly conducted by the Israeli police. In 2021, such an incursion led to a war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas and massive demonstrations and strikes by Palestinians. Hamas dubbed its attack on southern Israel last October 7, which ultimately killed about 1,200 people, “Tufan Al-Aqsa” (The Flood of Al-Aqsa), in response to the raids and the “Judaization” of the mosque.

Negotiations

For a while it looked like there would be a ceasefire in Gaza before the start of Ramadan. But negotiations between Israel and Hamas stalled. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called from Qatar to step up attacks on Israel and for an international movement to end the siege of Al-Aqsa.

The ultra-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (National Security) announced in February that he wanted to restrict access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and not allow residents of the occupied West Bank access. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have initially agreed to the decision, against the wishes of the Shin Bet security service. He later announced – to Ben-Gvir's dismay – that there would be no new restrictions.

Last year, 1.4 million Muslims visited Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. This year it will only be a fraction of that number. Palestinians from the occupied West Bank must obtain permission from the Israeli authorities, and have difficulty reaching Jerusalem due to previously closing checkpoints.

On the night before the start of Ramadan, Israeli police targeted a large group of Muslims in the Old City who were on their way to pray, and young men in particular were denied access. In the days that followed, more people were admitted.

In the evening, hundreds of people gather on the amphitheater-shaped steps in front of the Damascus Gate, one of the gateways to the Old City. At the top are two Israeli soldiers who survey the whole thing with large binoculars. There are two permanent watchtowers with armed Israeli soldiers on both sides of the 'amphitheater'.

Mohammed (33) works in a shop selling jewelry and accessories at the 'gate of the cotton merchants', one of the gateways to the Al-Aqsa complex. “Our hearts are with the people of Gaza,” he said. “We hope the siege will end.”

According to Mohammed, Israel mainly stops men under 45. Saleh (38), who has a lamp shop further away, agrees. Once he came in by saying he was fifty, he says, laughing. “They are afraid of young people.”

With the collaboration of Sami al-Ajrami