The Israeli operation continued this Monday, December 11, in the south of the Gaza Strip, and particularly in the city of Khan Yunis, but also in the north and center of the enclave. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health, at least 18,205 deaths and 49,645 injuries have already been reported in Gaza since October 7. Furthermore, at least 101 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of Israel's ground offensive.

As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its third month, fighting intensifies in the southern Gaza Strip.

The fighting, both on the ground and in the air, was particularly strong this Monday, December 11, in the city of Khan Yunis. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported in where the association's headquarters are located.

Shelling was also reported in the Rafah area, where most of the Gazans who fled their homes since October 7 are taking refuge. The center and north of the Gaza Strip are also not exempt from Israeli attacks, there were bombings in the refugee camps of Maghazi and Nuseirat (center) and fighting in Beit Lahia and Jabalia.

On the Israeli side, warning sirens were heard in the center of the country, due to the launch of rockets by Hamas, which said it was responding to “Zionist massacres against civilians.” Residents of Tel-Aviv and Holon had to take shelter in shelters and one man was injured by rocket fragments.

The Ministry of Health announced at least 18,205 Palestinians have died in Gaza and 49,645 have been injured since October 7. Separately, at least 101 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of Israel's ground offensive, according to the country's military.

On Sunday, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, warned that none of the Israeli hostages will be released “alive” without negotiation and without “meeting the demands” of the movement.

“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership, nor its supporters, will be able to recover their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation, and without meeting the demands of the resistance,” he said.

Run away, but to where?

The Israeli army once again called on Palestinians to evacuate Gaza City and the northern areas, as well as Khan Yunis, but there are almost no safe areas to take refuge.

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini warned that Gazans were being pushed further towards the border with Egypt. The latter said several times that he would not let the Gazans enter his territory.

“The events we are seeing show that there is a desire to move Palestinians to Egypt, either to stay there or to be resettled elsewhere,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

Jordan on Sunday also accused Israel of trying to “empty Gaza of its population.”

In response, Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy denounced an “outrageous and false” comment, saying that Israel is defending itself against “the monsters who carried out the October 7 massacre.”

General strike in cities of the West Bank, Lebanon and Jordan

A general strike was called this Monday by the National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of Palestinian factions, to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We hope that everyone will join the strike, which takes place in the context of a broad international movement that opposes the open genocide in Gaza, ethnic cleansing and colonial settlements in the West Bank,” said a statement from the movement.

Shops, schools, offices and banks in East Jerusalem and several cities in the West Bank did not operate on Monday and empty streets were seen in the old city of Jerusalem.

“We are all tired, we want this war to end (…) many Palestinians have lost their jobs, they cannot pay for food, water, bills, and many have children,” Maged, owner of a cafe in The old city.

A protester holds a sign during a sit-in, in response to the global call to strike in solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian people, in Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon, on December 11, 2023. REUTERS – MOHAMED AZAKIR

Hundreds of people marched in Ramallah carrying banners demanding an end to the war and the forced displacement of Palestinians. They also held a plaque with the names of the dead Gazans.

Lebanon and Jordan also joined the strike, public institutions such as the Lebanese Government headquarters were closed this Monday, and some Beirut neighborhoods were practically deserted due to the closure of businesses.

In Jordan, state institutions continued to operate, but the private sector participated in the strike. In the capital Amman, several shops and shopping centers hung banners on their facades to condemn “the Israeli aggression against Gaza” and demonstrate their participation in the strike.

Several EU countries press for a truce

Several European Union countries called for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza in a letter to Charles Michel, president of the European Council, during a meeting of European ministries in Brussels.

“We must immediately call on all parties to declare a lasting humanitarian ceasefire that can lead to an end to hostilities,” said the Irish, Spanish, Maltese and Belgian leaders.

According to Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin, the carnage, the massacre of innocent civilians, must be “put to an end.” The four countries insist that the EU must take a firm position on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Teodora Odobescu and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Brussels, Belgium, on December 11, 2023. © Reuters

On the other hand, the foreign ministers of France, Italy and Germany asked in another letter sent to the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, that the EU impose sanctions against Hamas and its supporters.

“This implies a stronger European commitment both to combat Hamas's infrastructure and financial support and to isolate and delegitimize Hamas internationally, which in no way represents the Palestinians or their legitimate aspirations,” reads the letter.

On Friday and Thursday, a meeting of European leaders will take place in Brussels, statements from the European bloc are expected regarding the situation in Gaza and the Israeli offensive.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP