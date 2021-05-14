GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – The taxi was loaded with everything the family would need for Eid al-Fitr, a party of banquets and cookies and new clothes that the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have transformed this year into a era of drones plummeting and fear.

In their four suitcases, the al-Hatu family – mother, father, son and daughter – had made sure to put kaak filled with date paste, the cookies traditionally shared among friends and family during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

NYT gauze

But they also brought enough clothing and food to last several days, as no one knew when it would be safe to return home.

Until then, to try to escape the airstrikes, they were going to stay at another daughter’s, on Al Mughrabi Street, at five minutes by car.

They all agreed: They would feel safer if they were all together, said the son, Mohammed al-Hatu, 28.

They were still unloading the taxi driver’s white Skoda sedan in front of his temporary home shortly before noon Wednesday when the first drone struck.

People inspect the damage in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, following an Israeli airstrike. Photo Samar Abu Elouf / The New York Times.

Al-Hatu’s sister had already dragged a suitcase inside.

Al-Hatu, carrying another, staggered to the door of the building, bleeding, and collapsed.

In the street, his father, Said al-Hatu, 65, and the taxi driver lay dead.

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2021 .. Photo Hosam Salem / The New York Times)

A few meters away, her mother, Maysoun al-Hatu, 58, was alive, but desperately hurt.

“Save me,” he pleaded with Yousef al-Draimly, a neighbor who had run downstairs, he said.

“I need an ambulance. Save me.”

An ambulance arrived, but Maysoun al-Hatu did not arrive.

Less than a minute after the first attack, a second drone attack tore through the street, killing two other men: a worker at a block laundry and a passerby.

Another man, a barber whose shop was next to the laundry, was so badly injured that his leg had to be amputated.

On Thursday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr and the fourth day of the worst conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in years, Gaza City was silent with fear, except when it was loud with terror: the sudden roar of airstrikes. Israelis, the buzz of rockets from militants heading for Israel, the screams of people controlling each other, the last moans of the dying.

Just after midnight local time, Israel announced that its ground forces had attacked Gaza.

On what would normally be a holiday of shopping and visiting friends, the streets of Gaza were almost empty, Except for a few carefree kids playing in their new Eid outfits.

Stores that, in better times, sold nuts, chocolate and kaak cookies were closed, and the thousands of people they normally serve were crowded into their homes.

Along the streets that are often lined with cafes offering juices, coffee and hookahs, only a few restaurants were open, and those only for delivery.

“Here was life, but now it is the horror“said Maher Alyan, 55, who lives on the street where Said and Maysoun al-Hatu died, and who called an ambulance after the airstrikes.

“It is not a normal sensation, to see a man die in front of you.”

If there was an explanation why the missiles hit Al Mughrabi Street, it wasn’t obvious for those who make their life there.

It is a street of concrete and concrete block buildings, with tangles of electrical cables that pass over the small windows.

The laundry, the barber shop next door, a falafel shop, and a pharmacy are at the end of the block where al-Hatus’s taxi had parked.

On Thursday, blood still stained the pavement and the sidewalk.

A video taken after the first drone attack and posted on Facebook shows a bloody man in a white cap lying face down in an alley near the white Skoda, the roof and right side of which were punctured as if he had been hit by a giant fist, with the rear window smashed.

Another video shows clouds of dust hovering over the site, with another man lying on the sidewalk about 50 meters from the street.

A third person can be seen approaching him, only to be obscured by the brownish dust from the second hit.

Later, a photo shows, two of the bodies near the car had been cutlery with what appeared to be yellow signs.

One of al-Hatus’s gray suitcases was still on the sidewalk with the handle up.

When the first drone hit, the splinters killed a worker at the falafel shop and hit Nader al-Ghazali, who was ironing women’s clothes in the laundry room.

Bleeding, al-Ghazali tried to crawl away, witnesses said.

The barber, Muawiyah al-Whaidi, who was a friend, ran into the street, trying to help him.

It was then that the second attack shook everything, the roar of the explosion mixed with the screams of shock and the cries of children.

Dr. Osama al-Sharafi, 32, came out running from the pharmacy where he works to try to help, he recalled.

He was stopped in front of the first victim, Mansour al-Draimly, 65, who was passing through Al Mughrabi when he was killed.

His body had been pierced in various parts by fragments that were thrown away.

His cane lay crooked on the sidewalk beside him.

Al-Sharafi tried to contain the bleeding, but al-Draimly died soon.

Around the same time, Al-Sharafi saw another wounded man stumbling into the pharmacy, drenched in blood.

“He was torn,” al-Sharafi said. “It was like a ghost“.

Never before, he said, had he seen such Butcher shop.

When the pharmacist looked out into the street, he saw al-Whaidi, the barber, lying on the ground, his leg badly injured.

He had not arrived in time to help al-Ghazali, the clothes ironer.

By then, neighbors said, his friend was immobile.

Iyad Abuheweila reported from Gaza City, and Vivian Yee from Cairo.

c.2021 The New York Times Company