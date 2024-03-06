The head of Gagauzia, Hutsul, called Sandu’s European integration policy a fairy tale for Moldovans

The head of the Gagauz autonomy, Evgenia Gutsul, commented on the policy of European integration led by Moldovan President Maia Sandu. According to her, it turned out to be a beautiful fairy tale that the ruling party “sold” to voters, reports RIA News.

Hutsul explained that in reality, instead of a standard of living, as in Europe, Moldovans received a number of economic problems. Among the consequences of Sandu's policies, she named high inflation rates, a drop in exports and rising utility tariffs.

In addition, Hutsul emphasized that the policy of European integration is being carried out without taking into account national interests and contradicts the position of the Gagauz people. The head of the autonomy also added that the residents of Moldova have learned a “bitter lesson” from the current situation. In her opinion, the consequence of this could be that Sandu gets significantly fewer votes in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, the head of Gagauzia stated that the President of Moldova, as well as the ruling party, will have to reckon with the Eurasian course chosen by the autonomy.