For the third consecutive month, the average height of the Paraná River shows a drop at the height of Rosario. So far in May, the mean level of the River in said port node was 0.93 meters (zero being a reference point used for navigation, not the total depth of the river), accumulating a loss of 1.73 m compared to the average for the month of February Of current year. This was indicated by a report from the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR).

“With records dating from 1884 to date, the average height of the Paraná River for the month of May was only 3 times in history below the meter: in May 1968 (0.91 m) and then already in May 2020 (0.51 m) and the first six days of May 2021 with 0.93 m on average. the historical severity of the records observed to date. With problems that have accumulated since last year, the summer rains in the basin of the rivers that feed the Hidrovía and that include southern Brazil were not enough to reverse the situation in 2021, “the entity explains.

Then he adds that in the 22 months that passed since August 2019, a single month, in February 2021, the average height of the Paraná River in Rosario exceeded the 2.47 meter mark, the minimum required by Hidrovía SA contract to maintain the obligation to ensure the 34-foot draft. In this framework, an effective draft of 31 feet is estimated today, which generates a loss of cargo capacity of between 4,500 and 5,500 tons for each ship dispatched from the region, approximately 10% of its total capacity.

According to information on shipments agreed for the month of May published by MAGyP based on the affidavits of sale abroad, only in wheat, corn, beans and soybean meal a minimum of 7.2 million tons are expected to be dispatched during the month in progress. With that, It would be 722,000 tons which will have to be postponed for shipment or relocate the dispatch to the southern ports (Bahía Blanca and Quequén nodes), with a market valuation to date of US $ 268 million, according to the latest official quotations.

The difficulties to embark in the south node of Santa Fe are particularly important in light of the contribution it makes to total national shipments and the strategic importance of the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway for Argentina’s commercial link with the world. Indeed, in 2020, non-containerized cargo shipments by this means amounted to 76 million tons. Of this total, The province of Santa Fe contributed 94% of the cargoes in 2020, or 71.3 million tons, being by far the leading taxpayer in shipments of the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway. In addition, the province’s share of the total continues to grow since 2017, gaining 2 percentage points since then.

Looking ahead, the forecasts are not encouraging. According to reports from the National Water Institute, it is expected to continue decreasing during the current month reaching a minimum of 1.09 m; that is, still half a meter below the current mark.