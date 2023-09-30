Fadel continued: “We are in the process of preparing a plan for the summer of 2024, and we will also give a real and accurate number, and we will be committed to it as we did last summer.”

Fadel said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that “all the connection contracts with neighboring countries are proceeding correctly,” pointing out that “the Jordanian connection has been fully completed between the two countries through the border, and in the coming days we will launch the current.”

He also pointed out that “the Gulf-Saudi connection is proceeding properly, and there is no problem.”

The Iraqi Minister of Electricity stated, “The Ministry made promises in 2023 that the amounts of energy prepared for the summer would be 24 thousand megawatts, and this is what was achieved during the summer, and we are in the process of preparing a plan for the summer of 2024. We will also give a real and accurate number, and we will be committed to it as we did during the summer.” the past”.