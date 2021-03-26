The guilds grouped in the Federation of Health Workers Associations (Fatsa), which brings together private clinics and sanatoriums, will carry out three-hour stoppages in shifts this Friday, demanding a salary recomposition. All, in the midst of the increase in coronavirus infections.

“Today we Health workers began a National Struggle Plan for an urgent salary recomposition. Our organization is a source of pride and a reflection of our unity. We are already facing the pandemic. Now we have to rebuild salaries. #SanidadEsPrioridad”, Hector posted on Twitter Daer, Deputy Secretary of Fatsa and co-owner of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).

The union measures are adopted after the joint negotiations failed, in the framework of which the unionists asked an increase of 16% from the month of April, something that was rejected by the authorities of the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS).

“Health workers give everything from the first day of the pandemic and our salaries are still outdated. We are going to make our legitimate claim visible and heard. We demand an immediate salary recomposition. We stop 3 hours per shift“, they indicated from the account of the Argentine Health Workers’ Union, Buenos Aires subsidiary.

During this Thursday, different informative assemblies were held in all workplaces. One of the most convincing was at the Güemes Sanatorium with hundreds of people who demonstrated with drums and flags. A similar situation occurred in the Italian Hospital.

Héctor Daer, leader of the CGT, is one of Alberto Fernández’s closest trade unionists.

“The measure was ordered on Monday after a meeting in the Labor Ministry where we received an absolute refusal – from the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) – to modify wages,” Daer said in statements to La Red radio.

“We are 90 days away from discussing this year’s parity and we could not yet rebuild the 2020 parity,” he said and then recalled that they “owe” the sector “between 15 and 16 percent.”

What the business chambers say

The representatives of the business chambers acknowledge that workers are owed 15 percent corresponding to 2020. However, the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) denounced last Friday a “delay in the values ​​of benefits”, for which – they affirm – many companies are “at the limit of subsistence”.

The spokesperson for health providers described the claim for the salary increase as “fair”. However, he warned that companies do not have “how to deal with it” due to “delay in benefit values ​​and cost increases suffered by the sector during 2020, a gap that represents a delay in tariffs that borders 55%.”

JPE