“What is happening is historical,” says Guillermo Ferraces, a nurse in the oncology sector of the Italian Hospital, surrounded by hundreds of colleagues who applaud in the middle of the street cut that they organized in front of the entrance of the entity. The unions grouped in the Federation of Associations of Health Workers (Fatsa), which brings together the private clinics and sanatoriums, began this Friday three-hour shifts in shifts, demanding a salary recomposition. “At the national level, I do not remember in my 43 years of work a strike like this, carried out in all establishments in the country “, Explain.

Amid the increase in coronavirus cases and with strong delays in accessing scheduled shifts due to the saturation of the health system, union measures aim to achieve an increase of 16% from the month of April, something that was rejected by the authorities of the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS). The workers announced that, in the absence of a favorable response, they will carry out a new 24-hour strike on Tuesday.

“We are destroyed”, summarizes Ferraces, and exemplifies: “I am a nurse, I had covid and I am here. But three colleagues from my sector died from the virus. Also an administrative. We give everything. Now we are asking nothing more than that they pay us what is due. It is urgent that the salaries be updated. “

The three-hour strike was organized in the Italiano in three shifts: from 9 to 12, from 15 to 18 and from 9.30 to 0.30. The guards were left running, Nurses took turns attending to hospitalized patients, some surgeries were suspended and some appointments were rescheduled. “The services of kinesiology and pediatrics are working at 30 percent “, assures Clarion union delegate Vanina laperne.

The street Perón was cut off this Friday from 9 o’clock. The patients requested information from the City Police, which tried to organize the traffic. “I came to donate blood, they took good care of me inside and they explained to me about the strike, so I return at 12”, says Daniel (36). Some drivers honk to the rhythm of applause in solidarity with the workers.

The measure was decided on Monday after negotiations with the Labor Ministry failed. On Thursday, different informative assemblies were held in the clinics: one of the most convoking was in the Güemes Sanatorium with hundreds of people who demonstrated with drums and flags.

“Health workers give everything from the first day of the pandemic and our salaries are still outdated. We are going to make our legitimate claim visible and heard. We demand an immediate salary recomposition. We stop 3 hours per shift“, they indicated from the account of the Argentine Health Workers’ Union, Buenos Aires subsidiary.

“We are 90 days away from discussing this year’s parity and we have not yet been able to recompose the parity of 2020 “He said, and then recalled that they “owe” the sector “between 15 and 16 percent.”

What the business chambers say

The representatives of the business chambers acknowledge that workers are owed 15 percent corresponding to 2020. However, the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) denounced last Friday a “delay in the values ​​of benefits”, so -they affirm- many companies are “on the edge of subsistence.”

Héctor Daer, leader of the CGT, is one of Alberto Fernández’s closest trade unionists.

The spokesperson for health providers described the claim for the salary increase as “fair”. However, he warned that companies do not have “how to deal with it” due to “delay in benefit values ​​and cost increases suffered by the sector during 2020, a gap that represents a delay in tariffs that borders 55%.”

JPE-SC