The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, announced the regulations for the use of bicycles and electric bikes in the emirate.

This comes after the department issued the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of the regulation. The regulation aims to establish the highest standards of security and safety in the sector of renting and using bicycles and electric bicycles, and includes the requirements for practicing these activities, the obligations of bicycle users and the technical requirements for their use, in line with the best practices adopted in this field.

The Integrated Transport Center stressed that the regulation for the use of bicycles and electric bicycles for individuals and companies is part of the efforts it is making, in cooperation with the relevant strategic partners, to diversify means of transportation and establish an integrated and sustainable transport system that improves the quality of services available to members of society and supports trends towards using environmentally friendly means of transportation. In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, he added that bicycles and electric bikes are a light and recreational means of transportation for short distances as one of the “first and last mile” trip services that link public transport bus stops and commercial, marketing, service and residential centers, and enhance integration in the transportation system and enable community members to reach their final destination in a way Fast and economical.

It is worth noting that the new regulation regulates the activity of renting and using bicycles and electric bicycles and any entertainment means that travel on the road or on the path of bicycles and electric bicycles with the power of its passenger or with electric energy.

Obligations of Bicycle and Electric Bicycle Users-

Riding a bicycle, electric or scooter, according to the regulation, is restricted to one passenger only, while the specified roads must be used, security and safety procedures must be adhered to, a protective helmet must be worn, and safety instructions provided by the operating authority must be used. In the absence of such bicycles, such bicycles must be used on secondary roads only where the speed does not exceed (20) kilometers per hour and on the right side of the road, or on roads and sidewalks where the use of bicycles and electric bicycles is permitted.

Bicycles and electric bikes must be used in a safe manner at all times, with caution and avoiding any actions that may endanger the life and safety of its users and others.

In addition, the requirements for the use of bicycles and electric bicycles include wearing a protective helmet during use and wearing a jacket or reflective clothing at night, stopping bicycles and electric bicycles in the places designated for them (if any) and not leaving them in a way that hinders the movement of vehicles or pedestrians, and not installing them on poles. Traffic and light poles.

It should also give priority to traffic at intersections for pedestrians and reduce the speed of bicycles and electric bikes when they see them, and leave an adequate safety distance between the user and other bicycles and electrics in front of him and between vehicles or pedestrians.

It is also prohibited for the user of a bicycle or an electric bike, while using it, to hold any moving vehicle or trailer or enter its airspace when it is traveling, and it is also prohibited to use it in the opposite direction of the path designated for it.

Conditions for practicing the activity of renting bicycles and electric bicycles

The Integrated Transport Center allows companies working in the field of electric bicycle rental to resume this activity in accordance with the provisions and requirements of the regulation, while it is prohibited for any entity to engage in bicycle and electric activities except by obtaining a prior permit from the Integrated Transport Center. In addition, the licensed entity must In practicing the activity, the obligation not to operate bicycles and electric bicycles that do not conform to the approved technical specifications, and to ensure permanently that bicycles and electric bicycles are maintained according to the requirements issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport or the Integrated Transport Center, and to provide a contact number for users in the event of reporting any emergency circumstance during the rental period. It is also required that electric bikes be rented to individuals from 18 years of age and over.

This is in addition to providing a brochure that includes safety conditions and instructions for driving bicycles and electrics through the facility’s application and attaching it to the bicycle, and making sure that bicycles and electric bicycles are not stopped on pedestrian paths or the road or the entrances and exits of homes or buildings, as well as providing electric bicycles with a monitoring or tracking system ( GPS) is an electronic device that conforms to the approved technical specifications, and to ensure that smart transportation systems comply with the standards and specifications approved by the department, in addition to complying with other requirements that include maintaining the confidentiality, privacy and security of user information that enjoys legal protection in accordance with the legislation in force. As well as providing insurance to cover traffic accidents for bicycles.

Necessary technical specifications and requirements-

The provisions of the regulation included that bicycles and electric bicycles, when used, be equipped with a white main lamp in front, a red lamp that can be illuminated at night, or a red reflector, in addition to an acoustic alert device installed on the handlebars, and the provision of brakes on the rear tire at least.

On the other hand, the regulation included imposing fines on violators of establishments and entities operating bicycle and electric rental services and their users, in order to preserve the security and safety of community members and to avoid harming public and private property.

The Integrated Transport Center confirmed that it will implement the violations stipulated in the regulation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

In the meantime, the Center is preparing and issuing guidelines for the procedures, requirements, and regulatory requirements necessary to practice this activity, as well as technical specifications and requirements for personal and commercial use, in accordance with the highest standards of security and safety.

The center also indicated that it will start issuing commercial permits to companies wishing to engage in this activity, and carrying out awareness campaigns in cooperation with the relevant strategic partners, before applying the violations and fines included in the regulation.



