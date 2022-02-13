The French left suffers from the worst evil that an electoral campaign can offer: a lot of attempts at leadership for so few enthusiastic voters. The division is total between socialists, environmentalists, communists and the radical left. They all form a nebula doomed to failure two months before the elections.

What happens to the French left? Why has the extreme right managed to win over voters who in the past voted for left-wing options? Is your death sentence final two months before the presidential elections in France? In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze these questions together with our guests:

– Laure Cometti, independent political journalist.

– Guillermo Arenas, teacher and researcher in public law, member of the “think tank” Hémisphère gauche.

– Enric Bonet, correspondent for El Periódico in Paris.

With them we start from the case of the French left, but we expand it and ask ourselves what it means to be on the left in the 21st century.