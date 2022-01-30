In Chile, the traditional parties were left out of the ballot in the elections that leftist Boric won over far-right Kast. Another far-right, Bolsonaro, also outshone the traditional formations in Brazil. It also happened in Peru, a scenario that is repeated in several countries in the region, sometimes with populists and others with authoritarian personalities. Today we ask if there is a crisis of the traditional parties and if the personalisms have begun to replace them.

Is there a crisis of traditional politics in favor of outsiders and populists who know how to better interpret the feelings of public opinion at this time in Latin America? Is it a punishment or a weariness towards the elites and their connection to power? These are some of the questions that we ask ourselves today in this edition of En Primera Plana and to address them we talk with our guests:

– Patrick Bèle, journalist at Le Figaro who covers Latin America.

– David Gormezano, journalist at France 24, former correspondent in Brazil and Argentina.

– And in Duplex from Chile, Yasna Mussa, RFI correspondent in Santiago.