At 36 years old, Gabriel Boric is the youngest president in the history of Chile. With him comes a young political generation, forged in student protests. What defines this “new left” in the Chilean case? Without a doubt, it is a historical milestone, as it can also be historical that the leftist Petro came to power in Colombia. Today we are interested in concrete realities, but we will also try to mark common lines. Are we talking about a new left?

Can we speak of a new left embodied in the Chilean president Gabriel Boric? A mirror to the left of the region? We analyze it in this edition of En Primera Plana together with our guests:

– Paola Martínez Infante, independent Chilean journalist.

– Lissell Quiroz, professor of Latin American studies at the University of Cergy, France.

– And in duplex, from the University of Lille, Jacobo Grajales, professor of comparative politics.