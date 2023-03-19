This week we focus on artificial intelligence and its latest advances, which are no longer the future but the present. As is ChatGPT, a text tool that, unlike others, is capable of maintaining a fluid text conversation, coming to give very accurate and coherent answers in a matter of seconds. However, many fear the negative impact it may have.

Tools like the ChatGPT app go too far in mimicking human speech and are predicted to create problems and create social fears.

There are questions about the possibility of a strong rupture in areas such as creativity, education, work, digital security and democracy itself. Is there reason to worry about what appears to be the boom in artificial intelligence? How will it change our lives?

We discussed it with our guests: Mónica Fierro, pedagogical manager of languages ​​at the EDC Paris Business School; Jules Treuille, coordinator of Artificial Intelligence at the CentraleSupélec School of Engineering in Paris and Nathalie Portilla, doctoral student in Educational Sciences at the University of Paris-Cité.