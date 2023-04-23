More and more studies are warning: climate change, caused by human activity, has accelerated the frequency with which “flash droughts” occur, which are more difficult to predict and to which it is more difficult to adapt. From there, the water problems begin to spread. Europe, for its part, has several examples in countries like France or Spain. We address it in this edition of En Primera Plana.

This week we focus on one of the main problems associated with the climate: severe droughts and the global water crisis. Multiple current cases, both in Europe and in America, raise questions about this issue.

We talk about water as a resource, social factors and water policies in times of drought with our guests:

– Joan Cortinas Muñoz, researcher in health matters who has just published ‘The field of water policies. Drought Research in the Western US’

– Sébastien Vélut, geographer, professor at the Institute for Higher Studies in Latin America, who has just published ‘The Struggle for Water in the Americas’.

– Walter Prysthon, Manager of international projects in Brazil at Cáritas Secours Catholique.