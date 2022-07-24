It is the 100th anniversary of the publication of ‘Ulysses’ by the Irish writer James Joyce, one of the most important literary works of the 20th century. Likewise, it is also one of the publications that most people lie about if they have read it, especially enlightened people. We talk about cultural snobbery or papanatismo and we analyze it in our program.

Based on various literary anniversaries that are celebrated in 2022, such as the centenary of James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’ or the centenary of Marcel Proust’s death in France, where Molière’s birth is also 400 years old, in this program we reflect about cultural papanatismo: excessively admire an author in an uncritical way, even if his work is not understood.

In other words: are there social ways of appearing to look good with respect to certain cultural products despite being contrary to our tastes or that do not interest us? We address it in this chapter of Spotlight with our guests:

-Isabel Contreras, journalist at the literary magazine Livres Hebdo.

-Grecia Cáceres, Peruvian writer, novelist and poet.

-Armando Valdés Zamora, professor of literature at the University of Paris East.