President speaks of the end of nuclear weapons and criticizes UN mechanisms again; “We need to talk about peace”, says

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Sunday (May 21, 2023), at a G7 meeting in Japan, to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – but asked “dialogue” for conflict resolution.

“I have repeated almost to exhaustion that it is necessary to talk about peace. No solution will last if it is not based on dialogue. We need to work to create the space for negotiations.”he stated.

The PT statements were made during the working session “Towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”, with regular members and guests from the G7. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in attendance. A meeting between the two is articulated by Planalto.

“In line with the Charter of the United Nations, we strongly repudiate the use of force as a means of resolving disputes. We condemn the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”said Lula in Japan.

“At the same time, every day that fighting continues, human suffering, loss of life and destruction of homes increase”, added the PT. read the full of the declaration (279 KB).

In April, Lula had said that the war in Europe was the fault of 2 countries: Russia and Ukraine. He later withdrew from the statement.

The Brazilian president also criticized multilateral mechanisms of the UN (United Nations).

“In 1945, the UN was founded to prevent a new World War. But multilateral conflict prevention and resolution mechanisms no longer work”he said.

The meeting of the group of the most industrialized countries in the world –composed of Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and UK– is being held this year in Hiroshima.

Before the session, Lula had met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The 2 leaders discussed the resumption of “strategic partnership” between Brazil and India and the end of the war in Ukraine. “We are on the side of peace”, he wrote Lula on his Twitter profile.

A meeting of the PT with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is arranged by the Planalto.

Earlier, Lula met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is also participating in the G7 summit, and they discussed environmental protection and the war in Ukraine.

“Trudeau reinforced that he is happy with the return of Brazilian protagonism in the environmental debate in the world. We will work together and I believe we can double the trade relations between our countries”, he wrote the PT.

“This meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, for Brazil, is extremely important because we have a reasonably successful commercial relationship of almost US$ 10.5 billion. And what is important is that there is no advantage for any country, it is more or less equal. And we think that Brazil and Canada are in a position to double their trade relations”said the Brazilian president at the opening of the meeting.



Ricardo Stuckert/Planalto – May 20, 2023 In the image, Lula and Trudeau meet at the G7 summit in Japan

Minutes before the meeting with Trudeau, Lula had gone to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. The place remembers the victims of the atomic bomb little boydropped on the city on August 6, 1945, in World War II.

Watch (10min):

On the 1st day of participation in the meeting, the PT also spoke about the environment and possible changes in multilateral bodies, such as the UN Security Council (United Nations).

The PT joined the panel “Working together to face multiple crises, including food, health, development and gender”, his 1st debate as a guest in this edition of the G7 – group of the most industrialized countries, composed of Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom. Here’s the full of speech (248 KB).

In addition to Brazil, leaders from Australia, South Korea, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia and Vietnam were invited to this year’s summit.

See in the video below the moment in which G7 leaders and guests pose for an official photo:

watch (1min13s):

In the 2nd panel, with the theme “Shared efforts towards a sustainable planet”, the Brazilian Chief Executive stated that the world is close to a climate crisis “irreversible”. Here’s the full of speech (231 KB).

BILATERAL MEETINGS

In addition to the G7 panels, the president also participated in bilateral meetings. The meetings, however, were not highlighted in the local media.

On Friday (May 19), prior to the summit, there were meetings with the premiers of Australia, Anthony Albanese, of JapanFumio Kishida, and with the president of indonesiaJoko Widodo.

This Saturday (May 20), the Chief Executive met the president of France, Emmanuel Macronwith the managing director of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, and with the Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 19, 2023 Anthony Albanese (left) and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right)

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 19, 2023 Lula (left) and Fumio Kishida (right)

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 19, 2023 Lula (left) Joko Widodo (right)

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF

how was the date – the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the poorest countries in the world was the main issue addressed at the meeting. Argentina’s economic situation and IMF aid to the country were also discussed by Lula.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 20, 2023 Lula (left) and Kristalina Georgieva (right)

Emmanuel Macron, President of France



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 20, 2023 Lula (left) and Emmanuel Macron (right)

Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister of Germany



Bundesregierung/Zhan – May 20, 2023 Lula (left) and Olaf Scholz (right)

