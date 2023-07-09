Sarzana – Decoration in the very central Piazza Matteotti. On the one hand, the one in which the section of Brothers of Italy dedicated to the memory of Sergio Ramelli clean and tidy. A few meters away, the base of the opponents of the Democratic Party is left with weeds growing between the slabs. And the protest signed by the Dems mounts.

«The welcoming Sarzana mentioned in the propaganda of the civic building indicates precisely Piazza Matteotti as the “living room of the city”, yet it would not seem – he says the secretary of the club of the historic center Pd Francesca Castagna -. Just take a look: the heart of the square is largely infested with weeds that make the pavement look like a path that leads into the most impervious and least frequented bush of the municipal area. We have noticed this for some time, since our office overlooks that portion of the square which is so arguably verdant».

On the other hand, near the home of the right-wing force, everything seems more in order, and Castagna underlines this. «However, we are consoled to find that in front of the Fratelli d’Italia headquarters a few tens of meters from ours – he specifies – the joints between the paving slabs are instead free of any weeds and perfectly in order. It consoles us, because we are confident that, albeit after a suitable interval of time with respect to the dutiful act of respect for the new Melonian headquarters and blessed even by Minister Santanchè also the rest of the square is disinfested by the indicated weeds. Not so much for us in the Democratic Party who don’t mind that much, but at least for those who visit Sarzana and that if they feel described as a living room, they can feel cheated».