His Excellency Abdul Rahman Ali Al Murr Al Neyadi, the UAE Ambassador-designate to Canada, and His Excellency Ahmed Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Mahmoud, the UAE Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Portugal, took the legal oath before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” today.. in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the oath-taking ceremony held at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President of the State expressed his wishes for the two ambassadors to succeed in their new duties..

For their part, the two ambassadors expressed their pride in the great trust that the leadership has placed in them to represent the country abroad, stressing that they will work hard and sincerely to strengthen and develop the UAE’s relations with the two countries to which they are appointed..

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State..