He took the constitutional oath before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the new ministers in the UAE government.

During the ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, HE Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, HE Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, HE Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and HE Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, took the oath.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his wishes for success for the ministers in their national duties, which will enhance the development of various sectors and achieve new milestones in strategic national files that will positively reflect on the comprehensive development process in the UAE and keep pace with the aspirations of its citizens.

His Highness said that continuous development in order to enhance national gains is a constant approach in the UAE, stressing the importance of keeping pace with global developments, especially in the fields of education, science and technology, for the benefit of current and future generations.

His Highness urged the ministers to continue working as one team and to double efforts in all sectors during the next phase, especially the education sector, stressing that advancing the educational process and bringing about a qualitative shift in its outcomes is the way to achieve our goals and ambitions in building a sustainable economy based on knowledge.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, stressed that the leadership of the UAE is keen to bring the government work system to superior levels through continuous development and providing it with energies and competencies capable of investing their high expertise in achieving the desired development.

His Highness said, “Modernization is a fixed and authentic approach in the UAE government, and our aspirations are limitless in order to achieve the best for the nation, its people and generations,” adding, “The UAE is moving towards its leadership, and we are counting on our human capital to lead the next stage of development and continue the path of comprehensive and sustainable development.”

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, a number of sheikhs, ministers, members of the UAE government, and senior officials in the country.