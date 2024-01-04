A number of new UAE ambassadors appointed to brotherly and friendly countries alongside the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) were sworn in today before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”… in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office.

During the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President expressed his wishes to the state’s ambassadors for success in their new duties…and urged them to make every effort to build on the UAE’s relations with the countries to which they are appointed at all levels and to expand the base of its interests with them. His Highness stressed that the UAE is keen to continue building effective partnerships with various countries of the world and that its ambassadors and representatives abroad have a great responsibility in this regard.

The oath was sworn in by His Excellency Fahd Mohammed Salem Kardos Al Ameri, Ambassador to the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Excellency Ibrahim Salem Humaid Al Alawi.

Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, His Excellency Abdul Rahman Ahmed Sultan Issa Al Jaber, Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria, and His Excellency Ali Abdullah Juma Al Haj Al Ali, Ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The new ambassadors expressed their pride in the trust placed in them by the leadership to represent the country abroad, stressing that they will work diligently to strengthen the UAE’s relations with the countries to which they are appointed and to embody its principles and values ​​that call for cooperation and peace on the regional and international arenas.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State. Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State.