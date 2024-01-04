Yesterday, a number of new UAE ambassadors appointed to brotherly and friendly countries, alongside the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office.

During the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President expressed his wishes to the UAE ambassadors for success in their new duties. He urged them to make every effort to build on the UAE’s relations with the countries appointed to it at all levels, and to expand the base of its interests with them, stressing that the UAE is keen to continue building effective partnerships with various countries of the world, and that its ambassadors and representatives abroad have a great responsibility in this regard.

The oath was sworn in by Fahd Mohammed Salem Kardos Al Ameri, Ambassador to the sister Kingdom of Bahrain, Ibrahim Salem Humaid Al Alawi, Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, Abdul Rahman Ahmed Sultan Issa Al Jaber, Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria, and Ali Abdullah Juma Al Haj Al Ali, Ambassador to the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organization. and culture (UNESCO). The new ambassadors expressed their pride in the trust placed in them by the leadership to represent the country abroad, stressing that they will work diligently to strengthen the UAE’s relations with the countries to which they are appointed, and to embody its principles and values ​​that call for cooperation and peace on the regional and international arenas. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor in the Presidential Office, the Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, and Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister State, Minister of State, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, and Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh.