A number of new judges at the Federal Supreme Court took the legal oath yesterday before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court.

Judges Ahmed Rashid Hassan Al Salman Al Ali, Jalal Mohammed Ezzat Mohammed Hijazi, Dr. Akram Sayed Bakri Mahmoud, Khaled Mustafa Hassan Ahmed, and Islam Abdel Hadi Alian Salama Deeb took the oath.

During the swearing-in ceremony held yesterday at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President of the State expressed his wishes for the new judges to succeed in performing their duties to contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the justice system, equality and the rule of law in the UAE, stressing that these principles are an essential pillar of the country’s comprehensive development experience.

His Highness stressed the importance of the message of judges and their pivotal role in the renaissance, stability and progress of societies and the preservation of human dignity and rights therein.

For their part, the new judges expressed their pride in the trust placed in them by the leadership, stressing that they will work faithfully to affirm the rule of law and establish the principle of justice.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Counselor Mohammed Hamad Al Badi, President of the Federal Supreme Court, and a number of senior state officials.