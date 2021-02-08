Back in front of the judges, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benyamin Netanyahu once again proclaimed his innocence, Monday February 8. He has refuted the corruption charges against him. “I reiterate the written responses submitted on my behalf”, said the head of government who appeared before three magistrates. He referred to a document sent to justice by his counsels in which he said he was innocent of accusations of corruption, fraud and breach of trust.

Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted in 2019, a first for a sitting Israeli prime minister. He and his wife Sara are suspected of having accepted $ 265,000 in gifts from the Hollywood producer.

The Israeli leader is also believed to have tried to gain more lenient coverage from the Yedioth Ahronoth by proposing to the owner of Israel’s largest newspaper to pass a law against a competing title. He is said to have done the same with the company Bezeq Telecom Israel, granting it privileges in exchange for more favorable coverage from a news site controlled by the telecommunications company.

Benyamin Netanyahu’s last court appearance dates from May 2020. The sequence was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.