The legal oath was taken before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, yesterday, Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, the designated ambassador of the State to the sisterly State of Qatar, and Salem Ibrahim bin Ahmed Muhammad Al Naqbi, the designated ambassador of the State to the Republic of Kenya .

His Highness the President of the State, during the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, wished the two ambassadors success in their new duties, and urged them to make their unremitting efforts to strengthen the UAE’s relations with the brotherly countries of Qatar and friendly Kenya, at various levels, stressing His Highness’ keenness The country is to consolidate relations of friendship and cooperation with various brotherly and friendly countries for the benefit of all.

For their part, the country’s ambassadors expressed their pride in the precious confidence placed in them by the wise leadership to represent the country and contribute to achieving its national interests, by strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation that bind it with brotherly and friendly countries.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.