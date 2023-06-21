A number of new judges in the Federal Supreme Court were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, namely: Muhammad Ali Ali, Dawood Ibrahim Muhammad Ali Abu Al-Shawareb, Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, Miftah Salim Saad, and Hassan Muhammad Hassan. .

During the swearing-in ceremony that took place yesterday at Qasr Al-Bahr, His Highness the President of the State expressed his wishes for the new judges success in their new duties, to confirm the rule of law, administer justice and strengthen the system of justice and equality in the country, stressing that «these principles have been firmly established in the UAE since its inception. and one of the most important pillars of its comprehensive development experience.

His Highness said, “The judiciary is not a job or a profession as much as it is a lofty message, which has a pivotal role in the progress, success and stability of societies.”

For their part, the new judges expressed their pride in the leadership’s confidence, stressing that the UAE is a state of the rule of law, and that they will work sincerely to confirm this principle in their work.

A number of new UAE ambassadors appointed to friendly countries were also sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness, the President of the State, during the oath-taking ceremony that took place yesterday at Qasr Al-Bahr, wished the new ambassadors success in their new duties, and urged them to make every effort to strengthen the UAE’s relations with the countries they are appointed to at all levels, expand its base of interests with them, and give A great priority to take care of the affairs of Emirati citizens in these countries, and to present a good image of the Emirates and its people, in addition to building bridges of acquaintance with the peoples and cultures of these countries, stressing that His Highness, “The UAE is keen to build effective partnerships with various countries of the world, and its ambassadors and representatives abroad have a great responsibility.” In this regard”.

The legal oath was taken by Salem Saeed Musabeh Al Mahyoubi Al Shamsi, State Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Anwar Othman Barout Salim Al Baroudi, State Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Salem Ali Khamis Obaid Al Shamsi, State Ambassador to the Republic of Angola, and Rahma Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, State Ambassador to the Republic of the Maldives. .

For their part, the new ambassadors expressed their pride in the leadership’s confidence in them to represent the country abroad, stressing that they will work diligently to further strengthen the UAE’s relations with the countries they are assigned to, and to embody the principles of His Highness the President of the State calling for peace and cooperation on the regional and international arenas.

The oath-taking ceremony for judges and ambassadors at the Qasr Al-Bahr Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, and Minister His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, and a number of officials.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• “The judiciary is not a job or a profession as much as it is a sublime message that has a pivotal role in the progress of societies.”