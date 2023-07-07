He was sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment in the Federal Government, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

During the swearing-in ceremony that took place yesterday at the Beach Palace, His Highness the President of the State expressed his wishes to the minister for success in his new duties in serving the country. His Highness stressed that “investment is a priority within the comprehensive development strategy in the country,” and said: “We are counting on the new Ministry of Investment to enhance the country’s economic position, by building an integrated investment system, and providing the factors and environment that make the UAE one of the most attractive and stimulating destinations for investments, In a way that supports development plans and contributes to achieving sustainable and prosperous economic growth in the coming years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed, “The new ministry aims to continue developing the solid investment position that the UAE has reached, stimulate the investment environment, and enhance its competitiveness to ensure the continuation of the country as a global destination for investment, and a major actor in the global investment movement.”

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and Minister Climate change and the environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, and Minister of State and Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

“We count on the new Ministry of Investment to strengthen the country’s economic position.”

Mohamed Ben Rached:

“The new ministry aims to continue developing the solid investment position that the country has reached.”