E.in the robbery on the family of the Israeli national soccer player Eran Zahavi has shaken the Dutch top club PSV Eindhoven headed by coach Roger Schmidt. During the trip away to the game at Willem II Tilburg (2-0) on Sunday, Zahavi’s wife was tied up in the family home in the south of Amsterdam and threatened with a gun. The three children between the ages of five and eight were also present. The Amsterdam police confirmed this.

“It’s terrible what happened,” said coach Schmidt: “We heard about it on the way there, it overshadows everything. Our thoughts were with Eran before, during and after the game, and we won the game for him too. “

Schmidt released Zahavi from the game immediately after arriving at the stadium, and the 33-year-old returned to Amsterdam immediately. Neighbors told reporters on site that the intruders had pretended to be parcel deliverers.

Team-mate Mario Götze was missing in Tilburg, meanwhile, while international player Philipp Max was used over the full distance. “That wasn’t easy,” said Max, “but we said before the game that we had to win for him. That was an additional motivation for us. “



On the pitch for Eindhoven since this season: Eran Zahavi (front)

Image: AFP





According to initial findings, no one was injured, and there was no information about the prey either. The police used helicopters and dogs to search for the perpetrators, but initially there were no arrests. Zahavi, who has played for Eindhoven since the beginning of the season, had moved with his family to Amsterdam-Buitenveldert to live near a Jewish community.