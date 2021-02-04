In a Corona cabinet meeting, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz is said to have railed against the EU Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen. Until Angela Merkel intervened.

The mood in German corona politics is becoming more and more tense.

According to a media report, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz is said to have railed against the EU’s actions at a meeting of the Corona cabinet.

It was only when Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened that the discussion should have defused.

With our brand new politics newsletter you will always be kept informed about national and international political events.

Berlin – Too little vaccine, problems with scheduling appointments and increasing anger about it in the population – the mood in political Berlin is currently bad. While Chancellor Angela Merkel is tingling from TV studio to TV studio these days – she was first seen on ARD, on Thursday she will appear on RTL – in order to convince the citizens well, her Vice Chancellor is currently less in the Publicity.

The picture-Zeitung now claims to have found out that the otherwise more level-headed politician Olaf Scholz started a rage at a meeting of the Corona cabinet on Monday. Scholz railed against the EU Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen, got upset about ordering too little and too late a vaccine and saying, probably in the direction of the EU, that “it really went wrong”. He was not in the mood for “the shit repeating itself now” in the German vaccination campaign.

Dispute in the Corona cabinet: Scholz grumbles at the EU Commission – “The next mess”

According to the report, Scholz continued: What is going on in Brussels with the EU Commission, and in particular von der Leyen, “is the next mess”. The SPD politician was probably referring to the fact that the President of the European Commission had rejected the responsibility in the past few days.

Video: Criticism and support – EU vaccination strategy in the European Parliament

At the latest when Scholz is said to have mentioned the name of von der Leyens, Chancellor Merkel intervened and defended her. Olaf Scholz has not yet commented on his statements. But the SPD chairman Saskia Esken confirmed the incident to RTL: “In fact, you have to say: Olaf Scholz doesn’t often get out of himself in that way, it has created quite a bit of trouble.”

According to information from picture von der Leyen has been trying for days to get support from the CDU and CSU, especially in public. The criticism of the EU Commission and its president has become louder and louder in the past few weeks – also in the own party.

Criticism of the EU Commission is growing: In addition to von der Leyen, health commissioner Kyriakides is also in focus

But not only Ursula von der Leyen is in a bad position in the public perception. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides was entrusted by the Commission President with the important task of taking care of vaccine procurement in the summer. But after things got off to a slow start and, according to reports, she repeatedly took breaks, Health Minister Jens Spahn complained to the Chancellor.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has come under fire. © imago images / Xinhua / Zheng Huansong

Merkel is said to have contacted von der Leyen and asked for the important task to be accelerated. Kyriakides still holds the job. “In Cyprus she makes a career because of her family, not because of her qualifications,” said a Cyprus expert picture-The newspaper said. Kyriakides was born in the Cypriot capital Nicosia. (fmü)