In front of Salmisaari | The wave caused the man to fall from the jet ski, the dry suit filled with water

Coastguard saved a man who fell off a jet ski in front of Salmisaari on Saturday afternoon. The Coast Guard says that water had got inside the man’s drysuit when he had to rely on water.

“Apparently, the bounce caused by the wave took the driver into the water,” says the sea rescue director Marko Siro.

The jet ski turned off when the driver fell because he was using a safety cut off cord. Thanks to this, the scooter did not run away and the man was able to escape to his driver.

“However, he was unable to climb back onto the scooter due to the weight of the water that got inside the dry suit,” says Siro.

The Coast Guard rescued the man, who was able to go home under his own power.

Coastguard urges on Twitter to pay attention to the condition of the equipment and the correct way of using it.

The Coast Guard does not have exact information on why water got inside the man’s dry suit.

Sea rescue director Siro says, however, that when putting on a dry suit, it is important to check that there is no air left inside it and that the zipper of the suit is properly closed.

“Easily, if you put the suit on alone, the zipper might be left two or three centimeters open.”

Water can get inside the suit if it is left open or if there is a hole in it. Air can also end up inside the dry suit, so when you have to rely on water, for example, your feet can float, which makes swimming difficult.