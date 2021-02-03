Right on target, in the heart of the hottest news and at the gates of the pharmaceutical firm … Communist activists and elected officials, joined by citizens, yesterday echoed a demand that is rising in public opinion, with support in scientific and medical circles: the vaccine for everyone, wherever they are in the world. “The vaccines discovered can and should fall into the public domain, this is the request we make here at Pfizer”, sums up at the outset, during a speech, Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the PCF. And in exceptional circumstances, emergency measures: “When the virus kills more than 2.5 million people in the world, when in our country 77,238 of our fellow citizens have died of it, when poor countries have only one vaccine for three inhabitants, while rich countries have 3 to 5 for each inhabitant, there is a battle to be waged on a global scale. This is why we are asking Pfizer and Big Pharma to make it possible for everyone countries to produce these vaccines widely and quickly, by lifting patents, making them generics for compensation. “

A turnover up 40% for the laboratory

For the moment, in a position of strength on vast markets, firms impose their conditions and especially count the colossal sums that they are preparing to rake. The killer virus will generate historic fortunes. The figures are instructive. “Pfizer published its accounts yesterday for the year 2020. It will collect 15 billion euros with the vaccine put on the market, a turnover up 40%. He expects to achieve a margin of 25 to 30% “, specifies Fabien Roussel. Equally edifying: the scale of the financial levers emanating from the public, without which the research could not have succeeded. According to the PCF, some 12 billion euros have been mobilized worldwide in the pharmaceutical sectors, including 8 billion for the Pfizer firm alone.

According to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the institution paid 2.7 billion to finance the increase in production capacities. Public money, everyone’s money, this is the unstoppable argument for demanding the lifting of patents and freeing up manufacturing. “If they don’t, we demand France and the EU to join India and South Africa in asking the WTO to initiate the public license procedure. This procedure obliges pharmaceutical companies to deliver the formulation of their vaccine to the countries which request them. It is a health emergency procedure, which exists and which can be initiated q When there is a shortage of drugs or vaccines ”, underlines the national secretary of the PCF.

Unite opposing political camps to the cause

The Communists are convinced of this: mobilization in this direction is gaining momentum. It is worn by many players, it must be boosted. “In this period of health, social and economic crisis, we need operations of this nature which make it possible to raise awareness among the population”, notes Jérémy Bacchi, communist senator from Bouches-du-Rhône. The parliamentarian does not despair of seeing his peers in the opposite camps rally to solutions that have become essential. “Our group made a proposal for a public drug pole in December. The same people who had overwhelmingly rejected it are now taking the right measure. “ The pandemic is also shaking conscience.