In front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai, 16 of the new members of the Public Prosecution Office were sworn in today at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his wishes to the new appointees in the Public Prosecution Service for success in performing their duties in an optimal manner, calling on them to always be the best example of integrity and responsibility in achieving justice, by establishing concepts of respect for the law and enforcement of its provisions, and ensuring regular work in considering various matters. Cases are processed quickly and accurately, in a way that contributes to guaranteeing the rights of all members of society, while preserving the controls that guarantee human dignity and safeguard his rights.

For their part, the new members of the Public Prosecution Office expressed their appreciation for the trust placed in them by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressing their commitment to shouldering the responsibility of upholding the word of law and establishing the principles of justice.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and His Excellency Counselor Essam bin Issa Al Humaidan, Deputy General of the Emirate of Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Judicial Institute, His Excellency Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of Dubai Courts, and a number of officials