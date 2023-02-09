In front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, 36 judges in Dubai courts and one judicial inspector in the Judicial Inspection Authority took the legal oath yesterday at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished the members of the judiciary success in their work and the tasks assigned to them, calling on them to always be the model and example in upholding the rule of law.

With the intensification of work to enhance the efficiency of the judicial system in the Emirate of Dubai, and to ensure the functioning and regularity of work in the courts and the Public Prosecution in the best possible way, in a way that contributes to guaranteeing the rights of members of society, and establishes the principle of respect for the human being and finding controls that protect his dignity.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the promotion of 41 judges in Dubai Courts and one member of the Public Prosecution Office, as the new appointments and promotions come within the framework of His Highness’s continuous support for the judicial system in Dubai, and his keenness to find all the necessary ingredients to confirm the rule of law as the basic guarantee. To preserve rights and gains, achieve justice and enhance confidence in the judicial system in the Emirate of Dubai, which necessitates continuing work to provide all data that link the judicial system in Dubai to the highest levels of performance efficiency and in accordance with international standards in this regard, foremost of which is the human element that represents the core of this system .

The provision of the judicial system in Dubai with new cadres known for their integrity and competence comes within the framework of the efforts of the Dubai Judicial Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to upgrade the judiciary in the Emirate of Dubai, develop capabilities and judicial inspection processes, and implement in Dubai courts, according to the highest standards. and international targets.