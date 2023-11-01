Before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a number of members of the judiciary took the legal oath at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed to the new members of the judiciary his wishes for success in their work and to perform their mission to the fullest extent in implementation of the values ​​of justice by following best practices and in accordance with the provisions of the law, which represents the protective fence of society and the firm guarantee of the rights and dignity of its members, and for them to carry out their roles in the manner Which ensures the highest levels of efficiency of the judicial system in Dubai, so that it will always be a model and role model for quickly deciding cases without delay, taking into account rights, and quickly returning them to their owners, in order to uphold the concept of complete justice.

The legal oath was taken by: Member of the Public Prosecution, Hamid Salem Rashid Al-Khader Al-Shamsi, and six judges in the Judicial Inspection Department: Dr. Ashraf Yahya Al-Omari, Dr. Adel Farag Nassar, Ahmed Naeem Salim, Walid Abbas Muhammad, Muhammad Sayed Pardis, and Omar Saber Fakar, to perform their work honestly and honestly, respecting the legislation in force in the state and upholding the rule of law.

The legal oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Excellency Counselor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Excellency Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of Dubai Courts.