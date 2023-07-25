In front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, nine new judges at the Dubai Rental Disputes Center took the legal oath at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished the new judges success in their work and new tasks, and to contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system in the Emirate of Dubai, and to ensure the progress and regularity of work in the Rental Disputes Settlement Center in Dubai in the best possible way, in a way that contributes to upholding the rule of law and observing the rights of members of society, and respecting and preserving human dignity.

For their part, the new members of the Rental Disputes Center expressed their appreciation for the trust placed in them by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressing their commitment to shouldering the responsibility of upholding the word of law and establishing the principles of justice without delay or delay.

Dr. Omar Tariq Salem Obaid Al-Suwaidi, Dr. Rashid Muhammad Saeed Hamid Al-Yamahi, Dr. Abdul Rahman Juma Muhammad Sharaf, Dr. Yusuf Yaqoub Yusuf Abu Al-Rish Al-Mansoori, Dr. Ali Obaid Muhammad Abu Ghaziz Al-Suwaidi, Al-Murr Sultan Butti bin Mejren Al-Marri, Walid Zaki Abu Al-Hassan Abdul-Jalil, Amr Al-Sayyid Zaki Salem, and Sharif Muhammad Musad Ahmed Abdul-Jawad were sworn in to perform their work honestly and honestly in the light of respecting the legislation in force in the country and upholding the authority of the law. .

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, and Judge Abdul Qadir Musa Mohammed, Head of the Rental Disputes Center in Dubai.