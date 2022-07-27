Four judges took the legal oath in front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, remotely and via video communication technology, marking their joining the Dubai International Financial Center Courts, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai International Financial Centre.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the four judges, calling on them to work to strengthen the center’s judicial system and consolidate the position of its courts as a primary reference for adjudicating disputes in accordance with the applicable legal frameworks, to preserve the distinguished position that the Dubai International Financial Center has reached among the most important financial centers. At the global level, enhancing the confidence of global institutions in its legal environment, and confirming the effectiveness of the Center’s courts’ contribution to adjudicating cases and disputes before them within a framework governed by full transparency and complete impartiality, and in a manner that serves the rapid judicial decision to settle commercial and civil disputes, in accordance with the highest international legal standards.

The judges, Frank Clark, Peter Kelly, William Young and Michael Black, took the legal oath before His Highness. They expressed their happiness to join the Dubai International Financial Center Courts, noting its prestigious position globally, and stressing their keenness to carry out their legal mission in the best possible way in order to serve in confirming the value of the Courts of Dubai. The Center as a major judicial reference in the region and the world.

The legal oath was attended by visual communication, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center, His Excellency Judge Zaki Azmy, President of the DIFC Courts, and His Excellency Judge Omar Juma Al Muhairi, Director General of the Courts of the Dubai International Financial Center.

It is noteworthy that the “DIFC Courts” is an independent legal system that uses the English language to decide cases before it and provides legal certainty through transparent and enforceable rulings issued by internationally accredited judges.



