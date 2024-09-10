In front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, five judicial inspectors in Dubai took the legal oath at the Union House in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed to the new members of the Judicial Inspection Department in Dubai his appreciation for their roles and his wishes for their success in performing their duties in a manner that guarantees the highest levels of efficiency for the judicial system in the emirate in establishing a judiciary characterised by justice, impartiality, complete independence and complete objectivity, in order to reach the highest levels of effectiveness in preserving rights through the precise application of the provisions of an honest judiciary that safeguards people’s rights and protects their interests on a clear legal basis.

His Highness called on the new judicial inspectors to be a model and example in carrying out their duties in a manner that supports members of the judiciary and enables them to carry out their responsibilities in the best possible way to serve society with all its segments and components, and to help them develop their skills and monitor all aspects of development required to keep pace with developments in the judicial field, in order to confirm the integration of the elements of speed and efficiency in resolving judicial disputes and establishing the balance of justice.

The judicial inspectors: Ahmed Youssef Abdel Latif, Mohamed Mohamed Othman, Mustafa Mohamed Mahmoud, Amr Abdel Hakim Ibrahim, and Mohamed Ahmed Abdel Wanees took the legal oath before His Highness.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Head of the Judicial Inspection Department in Dubai, Counselor Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, and the Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, Professor Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi.