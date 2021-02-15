His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received at Al Watan Palace in the capital Abu Dhabi this morning the credentials of the ambassadors of the Dominican Republic and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan appointed to the state.

His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received the credentials of the Dominican Ambassador, Julio Simon Castanos Zuwen, and the Ambassador of Pakistan, Afzal Mahmoud Mirza Sultan Mahmoud, who conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wishing them continued health and happiness, and for our people further progress and prosperity.

His Highness welcomed the two new ambassadors, wishing them and their families a happy and good stay on the land of our dear country .. And His Highness addressed them: “You and all the ambassadors and members of diplomatic and international missions are of interest and care for the leadership and government of the UAE, and their keenness to provide all the reasons and logistical facilities for you to perform the tasks. Your business is a complete success and you live in a safe and stable Arab hospitable community. “

On the other hand, in front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja took the legal oath as an appointed ambassador to the State of Israel, where he swore by the great “God” to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates and its president And to respect the constitution and laws of the state, to place its interest above every consideration, to perform his duties with integrity and sincerity, and to preserve its secrets.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished Ambassador Al Khaja success in his mission and work hard, and endorsed the consolidation of friendship and cooperation relations between our state and the State of Israel in a way that preserves the two countries and peoples their common interests and promotes the culture of peace, coexistence and tolerance between their peoples and the peoples of the region.

The ceremony of presenting credentials and taking the oath was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Presidential Affairs.





