In front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Judicial Council in Dubai, a number of new judges appointed to the Dubai courts took the legal oath. A judge in the Court of Cassation and ten judges in the Court of First Instance, God Almighty, may rule with justice, perform their duties with honesty and nationhood, and violate the applicable legislation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called on the new judges to be an example of integrity and impartiality in all cases they look into and to respect the fear of God and protect every right holder of his right and to respect human rights and dignity.

His Highness affirmed the independence of the judiciary in our country and the rule of law above all without discrimination or favoritism.

The oath ceremony that took place at His Highness’s palace in Zabeel this evening was attended by His Excellency Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, the Public Prosecutor in Dubai, Major General Tarish Eid Al-Mansoori, Director of Dubai Courts, and His Excellency Khalifa bin Dimas, Secretary General of the Judicial Council in Dubai.





