In front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, 20 new members of the Public Prosecution in Dubai took the legal oath, at the Union House in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the new members of the Public Prosecution, wishing them success in performing their duties, and urging them to carry out their mission in the best possible way, given their role in upholding the word of the law and affirming its sovereignty, with integrity and a sense of responsibility towards society and all its members, and that achieving justice is the highest goal they seek to achieve, in a way that preserves the security of society and consolidates the foundations of its progress and prosperity.

His Highness urged the new members of the Public Prosecution to continue developing their capabilities, in keeping with the rapid global development around us, and the challenges it may bring that require good preparation for them, and ensuring the highest levels of efficiency in dealing with them, given the important role the legal system plays in this regard.

His Highness also directed the new members of the Public Prosecution to always be the best role models in establishing the foundations of justice, and upholding the values ​​of integrity, credibility, and high professionalism in applying the laws, within an integrated system that aims to protect rights and ensure human dignity. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Vice Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, the Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, and the Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Subousi.

Mohammed bin Rashid issues a decision to form the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decision in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai to form the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, headed by Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri. The Board of Directors, according to the decision, includes Yousef Hamad Ahmed Al Shaibani as Vice Chairman, and members: Mohammed Abdullah Al Zafin, Humaid Ali Al Mohsen, and Mansour Juma Bu Osaiba.

