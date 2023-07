French politician Asselino after a new failure of Zelensky called him a US lackey

The leaders of Latin American countries ruined the plans of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by refusing to attend the EU-CELAC summit. Francois Asselino, the leader of the French People’s Republican Union party and political commentator, wrote about this on his Twitter page, calling the Ukrainian leader a “lackey of the United States.”