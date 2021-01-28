Difficult to get used to but impossible to deny it: for a year and the appearance of the Covid-19 epidemic in France, curves, figures, trends decide our lives, our ability to go and to come, to study, to work, to see our loved ones. And the “race” which has been engaged for a few weeks between the different variants of Sars-CoV-2 and the vaccination campaign has only accentuated this dependence, which the executive is struggling to tame and even more to explain to the population. “These two major parameters, one positive and the other worrying”, change the situation, agreed the Minister of Health on Thursday, however still hoping “Avoid an epidemic within the epidemic”.

A second national survey

So, where are we with the spread of the different variants in France? The example of the United Kingdom had shown it clearly in December, and the situations of Spain and Portugal seem to confirm it: without a drastic decision, it is impossible to control the diffusion of this English variant, 50 to 70 % more transmissible than the classic strain of the virus. Despite the alert across the Channel, the executive refused to put in place a “preventive” confinement in the wake of Christmas, which could have limited its spread. Since then, it has been exponential. According to government spokesman Gabriel Attal, the British variant was measured at “3.2%” January 7 and 8, during the first “flash” survey on the subject, but “Estimates” now report traffic that has reached “10% of cases”. “At the beginning of January, we had 500 cases a day of this variant, more than we imagined. Now it’s 2,000 a day ”, said the Minister of Health. A second national investigation was launched Wednesday, January 27, but it will be necessary to wait a little to have its results. The analysis by AP-HP of 1,080 positive PCR tests, carried out between January 11 and 21 in eight screening sites in Ile-de-France, has already confirmed the order of magnitude of 10%. This also corresponds to projections made by the Institut Pasteur, suggesting a range of 2 to 12% at the beginning of February, then 12 to 64% at the beginning of March.

A South African mutant less sensitive to antibodies

If the intrinsic dangerousness of this mutant virus – in clear its mortality – remains unknown, its great contagiousness will imply an increase “Very significant” the number of patients. “The situation is worrying”, estimated Tuesday Professor Bruno Riou, medical director of the AP-HP crisis, who called for a “Quickest decision possible” and “New, more drastic measures” than curfew. “If we do nothing, we will have a wave which risks overflowing our hospitals”, he warned. A threat confirmed by Olivier Véran on Thursday, who spoke of the risk of “Very strong epidemic wave” and made the observation of a “Curfew at 6 p.m. useful, but not sufficient” to prevent it. “This spread of the English variant complicates the epidemic control strategies and will require adopting harsher measures … or a more effective vaccination strategy”, also analyzes Étienne Decroly, virologist at the CNRS.

The fear of health professionals, as now the government, is to see France go from a situation of “high plateau” to an epidemic runaway. However, the first steps towards this runaway seem to have already been taken. While the number of new patients admitted to intensive care was 170 per day in December and early January, “It is now 250 per day”, recognized Olivier Véran. “For two weeks, there have been more serious cases entering the hospital than cured patients leaving it”, he also notes . The figures of 3,100 patients in intensive care and 27,000 people hospitalized for Covid will therefore automatically increase, as will that of the blood pressure in intensive care, already above 60%.

Another worrying factor: the presence of the South African variant on the territory. As of January 20, it was already spotted – very modestly – in five different regions (Grand-Est, Paca, Pays de la Loire, Île-de-France and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes). The second national survey launched on Wednesday will tell us more about its progress. “The problem with this variant is that it has a mutation in addition to the English variant which makes it less sensitive to the antibodies developed by people already affected by the virus. It is an additional difficulty ”, warns Étienne Decroly.