In France, two people have died of thrombosis after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is reported on website National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM).

According to the ministry, from March 19 to March 25, three cases of large vein thrombosis were detected in the country after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Moreover, in two of them, patients died. It is noted that a total of 12 cases of such complications after vaccination were registered in France, four of them were fatal.

Earlier it was reported that the Netherlands stopped vaccinating the vaccine of the Swedish-British company AstraZeneca citizens under 60 years old. At the moment, use of the drug has been discontinued until Wednesday, April 7th. This is due to new reports of serious side effects after vaccination in women between the ages of 25 and 65. In particular, extensive thrombosis was recorded in combination with a low platelet count approximately seven to ten days after drug administration.