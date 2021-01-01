In western France, three gendarmes were injured during the dispersal of a New Year’s party with the participation of 2 thousand people, reports TASS citing French media.

As specified, the incident occurred in the commune of Lieron (Brittany region), where the organizers of the event rented several hangars for the celebration. The participants in the party confronted the arriving gendarmes and threw stones at them. According to media reports, they also burned one of the gendarmerie’s vehicles.

In providing security on New Year’s Eve in France, 100 thousand police officers and gendarmes were involved. Among their main tasks was the prevention of unauthorized assemblies. In the country due to coronavirus from 20:00 to 06:00 there is a curfew.

It is noted that last night, law enforcement officers prevented several large parties in other regions of the country.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of January 1 in the French city of Strasbourg about 30 cars were burned.