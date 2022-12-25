Russian shops, despite sanctions imposed by the West, are still filled with luxury goods. This was reported by the French radio station radiofrance.

“The vast majority of large Western houses have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market. Officially, their position has not changed. But two steps away, in Tsum, a Moscow department store, the shelves are still full of goods. In addition, on the Internet, many Russian sites offer flagship models of large houses, in particular French and Italian ones, ”the article on the radio station’s website says.

Some foreign companies admitted that they still export goods to the country by “carefully following certain rules.” Others said they were linked to Russia by trade agreements. In addition, there are parallel imports, Radiofrance points out.

“Luxury goods are available to those who want to purchase them. It’s just that now there are much more difficulties associated with logistics,” said sales expert Stanislava Nazhmitdinova, adding that in Russia you can still “find absolutely everything.”

She also noted that despite the political position of the countries of the European Union (EU), many still consider Russia a very attractive market.

Earlier this month, it became known that laptops from foreign brands that announced their withdrawal from the country appeared on the shelves of Russian stores. They managed to bring them to Russia through parallel imports. Gadgets from HP, Lenovo, Asus and other brands have returned, having interrupted the supply of their products to the Russian Federation in the spring of 2022.

The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia and has already put into effect nine sanctions packages in succession in response to the Russian special operation. Sanctions that include both personal and economic restrictive measures. Some countries announced the freezing of Russian assets, and a number of brands left the market.